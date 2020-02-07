Edna D. McGee, 69, of McComb died Jan. 28, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is noon Saturday at New Jerusalem Baptist Church until services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Ms. McGee was born April 14, 1950, in Pike County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.