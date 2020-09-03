Albert Columbus “Fuzz” Watts, 91, of Summit, passed from this life on Aug. 27, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Shannon Slover officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Fuzz was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Franklin County.
There is a poem entitled “The Dash” by Linda Ellis. In the poem, she states that we have a date to be born and a date to die, but what matters most is the dash between these two dates.
We can safely say that the dash in Daddy’s life was one filled with love, laughter and life. Anyone who met him was his instantaneous friend. Daddy loved nothing better than his family and friends stopping by for a visit. For as long as we can remember, there was always coffee to be made and shared, and there was always something to talk about.
He was a social being. He always had a smile on his face and laughter in his eyes. He would walk up to someone with his hand out to shake their hand (or hug your neck). He was a hugger, especially if you were a female, as are a lot of the Watts men.
Our daddy: laughing, loving, working and living. His dash is something that we wish that we could copy and paste to our dash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Houston Watts and Mary Velma Arnold Watts; his wife, Helen Louise Roberts Watts; a son-in-law, Richard Earl Hodges; a great-grandson, Sullivan Hal Watts; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn Roberts (Stanley), Elaine Barksdale (Rudolph) and Doris Wilks (John); and three brothers, Edwin Watts, Milton “Mac” Watts and James Watts Jr.
He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia “Ann” Hodges of Laurel; two sons, Albert “Buddy” Watts (Becky) of Gautier, and Rickey Watts (Jackie) of Summit; a brother, Glyn “Dick” Watts (Glenda) of Jayess; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Watts, Annie Watts and LaVelle Watts; five grandchildren, Lori Giovingo (Mike) of Biloxi, Dusty Hodges (Tasha) of Hattiesburg, Rikki Phillipson (Sam) of Canton, Emily Moseley and Cameron Watts (Brittany), all of Gautier; 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tim Wilks, Cameron Watts, Dusty Hodges, Sam Watts, Allen Giovingo and Sam Phillipson. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Brooks and Seth McCaffery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, 1700 Center St., Mobile, AL 36604.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
