Minister Alonzo Robertson, 75, of McComb died July 3, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lee’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 150 Hobgood Road, Tylertown, with Elder Fred Dillon officiating. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Minister Robertson was born May 15, 1945, in Tylertown. He was the son of the late Albert Leon Robertson and Mary Lee Pigott Robertson.
