Silas Spencer Jr., 73, of St. Francisville, La., died July 18, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Rouge.
A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 45 Rocky Hill Road, Tylertown, with the Rev. Clinton Dillon, pastor, officiating. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Spencer was born June 4, 1947, in Franklinton, La. He was the son of the late Silas Spencer Sr. and the late Lucy Lewis Spencer.
