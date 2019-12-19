Addie Lee Hutson Haley, 92, of McComb went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 16, 2019, in Wetumpka, Ala., where she had resided for a number of years.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. Woody Rimes will officiate. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Haley was born on May 29, 1927, in McComb to Henry Rudolph and Mary Cain Hutson.
She went on to graduate from McComb High School.
Lee was widowed at a young age after the passing of her husband, Earl Baham Sr. She subsequently married Robert Edward “Bob” Haley and they were married for 58 years.
Mrs. Haley worked briefly for Illinois Central Railroad, following a long family tradition. Mrs. Haley was a loving mother and wife and very supportive of her family. Mrs. Haley took joy in creating beautiful stitchery and lovingly shared many of her works with family and friends. An active member of First Baptist Church of McComb, Mrs. Haley served for many years as a Sunday school teacher.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Haley was predeceased by her two brothers, Monroe Hutson of Hattiesburg and Rudolph Hutson of Troy, Ala.; and one sister, Mary Alice Edwards of Hattiesburg.
Mrs. Haley is survived by her son, Earl Glen Baham (Susan) of Charleston, S.C.; her daughter, Judith Lee Baham Waid (Don) of Eclectic, Ala.; four grandchildren, Kristin Lee Baham Dounian (John) of Charleston, Kelly Ann Baham Lally (Mike) and Mary Katherine Baham, both of Columbia, S.C., and Brent Haley Waid (Camille) of Eclectic; and five great-grandsons, Robert Martin Dounian, David Edward Dounian, Daniel Richard Dounian, Brent Haley Waid Jr. and Donald Ross Waid.
The family wishes to thank Lee’s First Baptist Church family and many dear friends for their constant prayers, visits and uplifting. The family also appreciates the loving companionship of Erma Smith while in Wetumpka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Haley’s memory to First Baptist Church, 1700 Delaware Ave., McComb, MS 39648.
