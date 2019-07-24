Cynthia Annette Howell Goodwin, 52, of McComb, passed away July 20, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Lincoln County.
Visitation is 5 p.m. Thursday until memorial services at 7 at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, with Dr. David Millican officiating.
Mrs. Goodwin was born Sept. 24, 1966, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of Willie Rufus and Peggy Joyce Norton Howell.
Cindy worked as a Firewatch/Holewatch for AMEC. She loved the outdoors and was found many days helping her husband, Jim, with his lawn care service. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ellis Howell; and one sister, Wilda Coon.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Jim Goodwin of McComb; four sons, James “Jag” Goodwin II and Kelly Wayne Howell, both of McComb, Airman Zachary Goodwin of Georgia and Elijah Goodwin of Monticello; one daughter, Elisabeth Goodwin of Hattiesburg; one brother, William “Buster” Howell and wife Dorothy of Alabama; three sisters, Vivian Muirhead and husband Dewey and Patricia Juarez and husband Evlio, both of Alabama, and Chonnan Johnson and husband Edward of Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews including Phillip Howell of Florence.
The family requests memorials be sent in Mrs. Goodwin’s name to MICA Food Bank, 126 N. Fifth St., McComb, MS 39648.
