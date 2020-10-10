Marlon Lee “Marty” Wroten, 62, of Summit passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at West McComb Baptist Church and continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at the church. Rev. Van Windom will officiate and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
