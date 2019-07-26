Robert Earl Garner, 58, of Tylertown, died July 22, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. today at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown, with Elder Jack Coleman officiating.
Born Jan. 30, 1961, in Tylertown, Mr. Garner was the son of the late Illey Garner and Clara Mae Gatlin Garner. Robert was the husband of Dionne Weary Garner.
