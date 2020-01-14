Frances Elaine Tuminello, 75, of McComb, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church until a funeral Mass at 11. Father Brian Kaskie will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Frances was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Summit, the daughter of Roy Deer and Mildred Tuttle Deer.
She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and enjoyed being a part of church activities when her health allowed. Frances worked for many years with her husband, Lamar Tuminello in the photography studio. She loved cooking, piano and puzzles. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lamar Tuminello; a brother, Leroy Deer; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Deer.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Trevor Tuminello and Jennifer of Tuscan, Ariz.; a daughter, Donna Tuminello of Victoria, Texas; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Denver Deer and Polly of Summit, Kerry Deer of McComb, Tim Deer and Margaret of Tylertown, and Lowell Deer and Cindy of Petal; five grandchildren; Corrie Carreon, Mark Carreon Jr. and wife Courtney, Steven Carreon, Allen Tuminello and Emily Tuminello; three great-grandchildren; Hayden Swentkowski, Breck Carreon and Maverick Carreon; special friends, Phil and Lee Dell’lisola and Teny Tuminello, along with other relatives and friends.
