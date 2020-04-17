Raheem Brown, 25, of McComb, died April 12, 2020.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co.
Mr. Brown was born May 11, 1994, to Ella Brown.
He was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles, Sheri Newsome, Eddie Brown and Miner Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Raheem Tyler and Reagan Brown; his mother, Ella Brown; his sisters, Sharon Lewis and Lillie Brown; his brothers, Alfreddie (Carnisha) Brown, James (Lakeisha) Brown, Louis Brown, Elijah Brown and Terry (Suezanne) Robinson; close friends, Ashante (Marlon) Lyles and Charles (Christi) Nelson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.