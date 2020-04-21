Pamela G. Magee, 59, of Baton Rouge and a native of McComb, passed from life surrounded by friends and family on April 17, 2020.
A family graveside memorial service will be presided over by her uncle, Donald D. Magee on April 28, 2020. Church Funeral Services & Crematory of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
She was born April 17, 1961, to Cletus W. Magee and Vivian K. Magee. Pamela attended school in McComb. She went on to receive a B.A. in English and a J.D. from Louisiana State University. As an attorney, Pamela served the Baton Rouge community for three decades.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include Douglas J. Szot; daughter, Sydney R. McGraw and Matt M. McGraw; son, Carson W. Szot; sibling Trey W. Magee; and her mother, Vivian K. Magee.
In lieu of memorials, donations in memory of Pamela may be given to BRH radio station, 90.3 WBRH/ 1260 KBRH at www.wbrh.org/donate.
