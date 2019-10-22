Farris W. Alexander

Farris Wendell Alexander, 63, of Jayess died Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is Wednesday at Jayess Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until services at 12 with Bro. Mike Alexander and Bro. James Sanders officiating. Masonic graveside services will follow at Providence cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
He was born Sept. 16, 1956, in McComb. He was the son of Doris Dunaway Alexander of Jayess and the late Otis Larue Alexander.
He was an active member of Jayess Baptist Church and a former longtime member of Providence Baptist Church; former Master mason of Jayess Lodge No.501 and a member of Monticello Lodge No. 610 F&AM. He retired from MDOT in Brookhaven where he worked for 32 years.
Alexander enjoyed raising cattle and working on his farm. He loved to hunt, fish and garden as well as travel and spend time with his family and friends. Alexander is preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Troy and Rhoda Alexander; and his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Grace Dunaway.
He is survived by his mother, Doris Dunaway Alexander of Jayess; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy Alexander Davis and Tommy “Windy” Davis of Jayess; daughter, Megan Saucier and husband Sean of Smithdale; special friend, Alice Dunn of McComb; nephews, Kyle Davis of Jayess, Lane Davis and wife Mollie of Dothan, Ala., and Matthew Davis and fiancé, Katie McNeese of Jayess; grandsons, Conner Joe Murphy and Sean Tyler Saucier Jr. and granddaughter, Raylon Brook Saucier, all of Smithdale; great-nephews Dixon Davis and Paxton Davis of Dothan, Ala., and Marcus Speights of Jayess; great-nieces Maisie Layne Davis of Jayess, Madison Speights, MacKenzie Speights and Maylee McNeese of Jayess.
Pallbearers are Kyle Davis, Lane Davis, Matthew Davis, Shannon Cothern, DeLane Brister and Gary Dedon. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Conn, Tab Conn, Steve Cothern, Davis Russell and co-workers of MDOT of Brookhaven.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Deaconess Hospice of Brookhaven for their dedicated and caring service.
The family requests memorials be sent to ALS Research, ALS TDI300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.
