Freddie Patterson, 79, of Los Banos, Calif., and formerly of Magnolia, died Sept. 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Otkins Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Patterson was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Magnolia to the late James Page Patterson and Mary Jane Taylor Patterson.
Freddie joined Sherman M.B. Church at an early age.
Freddie moved his family to Oxnard, Calif., where their children were born and raised. They joined Trinity M.B. Church. Freddie and his family moved from Oxnard to Cupertino to Los Banos, where they joined First Baptist Church and he remained a faithful member until his death.
Freddie was an avid fisherman with a love for gardening and cooking.
Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ida Louise Simmons Patterson; his parents; four brothers, Willie, Johnny George and the Rev. Alphonse Patterson; one sister, Rose Lee Amacker; and his grandparents.
He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Linda Patterson of Madera, Calif., Cassandra (Danny) Daniels of Fresno, Calif., and Bonita Patterson; one son, Johnny Hood of Magnolia; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren: three brothers, Ellis (Bobby) Patterson of Jackson, James (Alma) Patterson of Oxnard, Calif., and Charles Patterson of Yuma, Ariz.; three sisters: Emma J. Taylor of Los Angeles, Ardella Martin Walker of Canton and JoAnn (Bernell) Martin of McComb; his mother-in-law, Johnnie B. Simmons of Magnolia; four sisters in law, Jessie Patterson, Artis Butler, Gloria (Joseph) Thomas and Diane (Fred) Clines-Sanders; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
