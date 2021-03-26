Christopher J. Smith, 37, of McComb, passed away March 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Chris was born in McComb on April 18, 1984, to Neal Smith Jr. and Janice Martin Lavergne.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved riding four-wheelers and always had a need for speed. He loved and cherished his son Ashton and daughter Aubree.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Neal Smith Sr. and Pauline Smith Wells, Percy J. Martin and Russie C. Duhon.
Chris is survived by his father, Neal Smith Jr. of McComb; his mother, Janice Lavergne of Lafayette, La.; a brother, Neal Smith (Kellee) of East Fork; a sister, Jessi McKenzie (Nathan) of Smithdale; a son, Ashton Smith, and a daughter, Aubree Smith, of Summit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
