Betty Arnold, 75, passed away on June 24, 2021.
Services were 10 a.m. Monday at Tower Hill Church in Liberty. Rev. Woody Rymes and Bro. Greg Arnold officiated. Interment followed at Jacobs Cemetery, Highway 567 North, Liberty. Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She was born March 10, 1946, to J.C. Whittington and Doris McMillan Whittington. She was a homemaker and was Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Arnold, and her father.
Survivors include her mother, Doris McMillan Adams; two daughters, Pam Nunnery and husband John, and Amanda Frazier and husband R. L.; five grandchildren, Kristina and husband Brad, Ashley Hill and husband Jeremy, Jacey Mullins and husband Corey, Karlie Nunnery and husband Sutton and Kannon Nunnery; nine great-grandchildren Kullen Kitchens, Logan Kitchens, Beaux Kitchens, Caroline Kitchens, Elliot Hill, Brant Hill, Maeson Hill, Kenley Mullins, and Eli Olive; a sister, Billie Haygood and husband Billy; niece Kim Miller and nephew Kyle Haygood.
