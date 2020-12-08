Gail McGowan

Gail W. McGowan, 73, of McComb, passed from this life on Nov. 30, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the end of Lake Front Drive on the shores of Lake Dixie Springs. The Rev. Bob Phelps of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church will preside. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, a funeral Mass cannot be held. However, a Mass will be said for Gail at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in McComb during weekday Mass 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. St. Alphonsus Catholic Church is following all of the current CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
Mrs. McGowan was born in Port Clinton, Ohio, on March 24, 1947, to Wilbur Whiting and Irma Bertuccioli Whiting.
Gail married her college sweetheart, Bill McGowan, on June 6, 1970, and the two were married until his death in 2004.
As a retired travel agent, Gail loved to take trips around the world with her friends. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was often hosting gatherings, such as her annual Kentucky Derby party, which was always complete with large, elaborate hats, mint juleps and lots of fun and laughter.
When she was not planning a social gathering, Gail spent much of her free time at the McComb Interdenominational Care Association (MICA), and even served as the president there.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Bill; and her special friend, Vince Varley.
She is survived by a multitude of close friends who were like her family. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MICA at P.O. Box 7206, McComb, MS 39649.
