Sister Mary Ruth Carr Fortenberry, 71, of Tylertown, died Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Saturday at First Apostolic Church, 914 Wilson St., McComb, until services at 11 with Pastor Eric Brister officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II. All in attendance must wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance will be limited according to the seating capacity of the church.
Sister Carr was born May 9, 1949, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Percy Carr and the late Martha Dillon Carr.
