“I eagerly expect and hope that I will in no way be ashamed, but will have sufficient courage, so that now as always Christ will be exalted in my body, whether by life or death. For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” — Philippians 1:20-21
Wayne Simmons, 73, departed this life on Feb. 9, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend an intimate gathering 3 p.m. Friday at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Road, Central, La.
Mr. Simmons was born Feb. 21, 1947, in McComb to Archie and Helen Wall Simmons.
He was the oldest of five siblings and attended McComb High School, graduating in 1966. After high school he attended Southwest Mississippi Community College while working for Mapp Oil Co.
At the age of 21 he attended welding and pipefitting school at Exxon Refinery. After his tenure with Exxon he went on to serve for 17 years as a police officer for the Baton Rouge Police Department. While attending the academy he was affectionately known as “Paw Paw.” Wayne’s passion while serving the department was his time spent in the K-9 division.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra Messer Simmons; two sons, Michael Simmons and wife Rachel, and Chad Simmons and wife Jeanne; sisters, Jerry Nettles (R.E.), Barbara Weber (Ken) and Susan Jarrell; brother, Joe Simmons (Sherry); grandchildren, MaKayla Smith, Edwin Smith Jr., Gage, Gwyndalyn, Cannon, Daisy, Roman and Madelynn Simmons; friends, Lester David and Jimmy Mahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker, LA 70714.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.