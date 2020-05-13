Charles L. Mayer, 36, of Winter Park, Fla., passed from this life to the next on May 1, 2020 in Winter Park.
A private visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday. Graveside services will immediately follow in Pike Memorial Gardens. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Charlie was born Jan. 22, 1984, in Mccomb.
He grew up in Winter Park and graduated from Winter Park High School. He lived in California and Oregon for several years. Charlie was a free-spirited person who loved nature, music, animals, family and friends. He was employed with Jay’s Pressure Washing and Painting in Winter Park.
Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. W. T. Mayer of McComb and Charles and Mae Ainsworth.
He is survived by his parents, John and Marla Mayer of Winter Park; brothers, Thomas (Mac) Mayer of Winter Park, Michael Mayer (Jessica) of Jacksonville, Fla., Justin McCullough of Winter Park, John McCullough (Leitha) of Richton; and nephew, Jaxon Mayer of Jacksonville. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Memorials may be made to ASPCA or Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21298-9385
