Eric Bernard Bell, 27, of El Paso, Texas, died July 1, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Visitation is 6 to 8 tonight at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Burial will be in Cain Cemetery.
Mr. Bell was born Feb. 16, 1993, in El Paso to Earl E. Bell Sr. and Mary E., Williams-Bell.
He was owner of his clothing company, DG Apparel.
He was a 2011 graduate of El Dorado High School in El Paso. He received his medical assistant certification in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ebonie Xante Bell; grandfather, Herbert Lee Williams; and aunt, Belinder Williams-Hymes.
Survivors include his wife, Margarita Gonzales Bell; three children, Azariah Christabol Gonzales Bell, Arriana Isabell Gonzales Bell and Ashley Marie Garcia; one grandchild, Giovanni Marley Salinas; parents; siblings, Earl E.E. Bell (Bethany) Jr. and Erin Christine Bell; grandmother, Bettye J. Williams; two nieces, Aurora Bell and Ebony Bell; a cousin, Alexander Hymes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
