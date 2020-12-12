Roger Gail Stokes, 77, of Liberty, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 12:30 p.m. Sunday, at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty until services there at 2, with the Rev. P.J. Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery on Highway 567, Liberty.
Pallbearers are Gabe Stokes, Caleb Stokes, Dakota White, Don Robertson, Grady Stokes, Jerry Stokes, Jeff Stokes and Preston Walters.
Due to COVID-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
He was born Sept. 2, 1943, the son of Earl Brewer Stokes and Julia Doris Huff Stokes.
Mr. Stokes was a sewing machine mechanic and worked at plants in Liberty and Centreville. He also had his own company, Stokes Sewing.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Wayne Stokes, Marjorie Alcorn, Jackie Stokes and Jeanette Stokes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Wroten Stokes; daughter, Jena Walters and husband Preston; a son, Brad Stokes and wife Lori; five grandchildren, P.J. Walters and wife Shan, Julia Ready, Rebecca White and husband Dakota, Gabe Stokes and Caleb Stokes; four great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Walters, Annelise Walters, Leighla Ready and Ali Ready; a sister, Judy Herring and husband Jerry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.