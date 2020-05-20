Inetha Bell Carter Martin transitioned peacefully at the age of 92 on May 10, 2020, at the home of her son in Homewood, Ill.
A memorial service for Mrs. Martin will be scheduled and held at a later date. Craft Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Inetha was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Magnolia to James and Jonnie Carter. In April of 1952 she married Ado Martin, also of Magnolia. They moved to Chicago, where Inetha worked for the mail order company Spiegel and raised their son Alaric. After 38 years they returned to Magnolia, where they enjoyed retirement and being active members of New Zion Baptist Church.
Inetha was preceded in death by her husband, Ado; her sister, Willie Mae McGhee; and her brothers, Flauzell and Roosevelt Carter.
She is survived by her son Alaric Martin and his wife Rhonda; grandchildren Nyah and Chad; and stepbrother Alphonse Carter. She will be missed and remembered by a host of devoted nieces, nephews and extended family.
