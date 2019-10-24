Albert Charles “A.C.” Cowart, 88, of Gillsburg, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, in Jackson.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Summit. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Summit.
Mr. Cowart was born Jan. 12, 1931, in the Mount Canaan community of Walthall County to Les Cowart and Arie Cowart Smith.
He was by profession a laborer in fruit picking in Florida and a wood hauler. Mr. Cowart spent the majority of work time as a truck driver for Brookhaven Ready-Mix.
Mr. Cowart was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Ruby Tate, Arie Magee, Janice Bridges and Albert Charles Cowart; and siblings Samson Cowart, Lester Cowart and Doreatha Calhoun.
Mr., Cowart is survived by his wife, Diane Cowart; children, Isiah Cowart, Samson Cowart and Donald Cowart; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.