Lillie Christine Caston Dickerson, 83, of Summit, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at Aston Court. 2 Corinthians 5:1 says, “For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down — when we die and leave these bodies — we will have a home in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself.” Having battled cancer, dementia and Parkinson’s disease, she has “been set free” has been made well again and is walking today with her Lord.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Summit, under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home with the Rev. David Millican officiating.
Lillie was born April 12, 1937, to John and Gertrude Caston.
She grew up on the Caston dairy farm in Summit, working alongside her six brothers and two sisters. After graduating from high school, she married the love of her life, Shelton Dickerson. They shared 61 wonderful years of marriage before the Lord called him home in 2019.
Lillie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, where she taught the kindergarten Sunday school class for many years, was a choir member and served on the church hostess committee. She started the first “children’s church” program on Sunday nights, teaching Bible stories and the books of the Bible to the children of the church.
After Shelton’s retirement, the two of them became the unofficial maintenance team at Johnston Chapel, working countless hours together on projects and repairs. She cared about her community and enjoyed crafting and gardening, always spreading words of encouragement and doing things to make the world around her pretty and bring smiles to others. She always looked forward to family reunions and time with loved ones.
Lillie loved her family dearly, supporting each one in every endeavor.
Left to cherish her sweet memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Donna Dickerson of Summit; her daughter and son-in-law, Cornelia and Mark Mize of McComb; grandchildren, Brandi and Ed Benson of Kirkwood, Calif., Wes and Amanda Dickerson of Summit, Jenna and Jonathan Selman of Brookhaven, and Connor and Lana Mize of Jackson; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Scarlet Dickerson and Hazel and Eli Benson; two sisters and brothers-in law, Irene and Thomas Young of Rockledge, Fla., and Mary and Gene Barrett of Petal; along with several sisters-in law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wes Dickerson, Connor Mize, Jonathan Selman, Justin Lofton, Eric Lofton and Derwin Cothern.
Family members would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Freddie Butler, Mrs. Kellie Gentry and the staff of Aston Court and to Shannon Landen, the Rev. David Millican and the staff of Hospice Compassus for their loving care of our precious mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice Compassus, 119-D W. Presley Blvd., McComb, MS 39648 or Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, 2093 Chapel Drive, Summit, MS 39666.
