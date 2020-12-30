Dennis Cornell Ashley, 71, of McComb died Dec. 26, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Burial will be in Algiers Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Ashley was born Nov. 4, 1949, in McComb. He was the son of Sallie Garner, Ray Ross (father) and Dabney Garner (stepfather).
He was a retired package deliverer and truck driver with United Parcel Service.
He was a combat engineer in the U.S. Army. He was a deacon at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and a board member of the South MS/LA Deacons Institute and South Pike Community Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and one brother.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; five children, Angela (Roy) Wilson of Atlanta, Felicity Weatherspoon of Columbus, Ohio, Kristi (Tony) Macklin of Fort Worth, Texas, Keyonna (Michael) Isaac of Summit and J.L. (Tiffiricia) Woodard of Boiling Springs, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, five sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
