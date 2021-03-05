Willie Jean Stafford, 76, died Feb. 27, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Southwest Event Center, Tylertown. Graveside services will immediately follow in Tylertown Cemetery, with the Rev. E. Moyese Boss officiating.
On Feb. 9, 1945, Napoleon and Carrie McGehee Stafford welcomed a set of fraternal twins to their family of 12 children —Willie Jean and Betty Jean (Bunch). Betty preceded him in death on July 8, 2020.
Willie grew up on a farm in the small town of Gloster. He was the youngest of four sons. Willie was proud of his parents, often referring to them as his hero and heroine.
Willie said his father learned from his father, whom he called “Poppa,” how to be a man and face all adversity with dignity and respect. Willie said he always remembered how sweet a woman his mother was.
At an early age, Willie accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Macedonia Baptist Church. Throughout his life, he was a devout Christian, husband and family man.
Willie attended and graduated from Amite County Training School, Class of 1963. He was a member of the marching band, a bus driver and an honor student.
From high school he continued his education at Alcorn State University, Lorman, earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1967. While at Alcorn, Willie pledged Alpha Phi Alpha and developed a brotherhood of men. In 2017, Willie was honored to receive his golden diploma from Alcorn.
On Aug. 18, 1968, Willie married Earnestine Maxie of Jackson. To this union four children were born, La Sonya M. Stafford-Luther, (Arabi Allah), NaArlan Dejean Stafford, Owanzer Keon Stafford and MaSheena Cale’ Larkin.
Willie would later marry Mildred Marie Hobley on July 26, 1986. Together they raised five children.
Willie was a veteran, having served his country as a U.S. Army Ranger during a deployment to Korea, with a short stint in the Vietnam War prior to its close in 1975.
After completion of duty, Willie moved to New Orleans, where he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS PPQ at the Port of New Orleans. He served in the USDA as director for the Port of New Orleans for 42 years until retirement on Jan. 3, 2008.
While living in New Orleans, Willie joined a group of Christian educated men called the Famous “G” Club, where he served as president for three years. These men fostered and mentored the development of young black men within the city.
As an assistant coach for Goretti Little League teams — baseball, softball, basketball, football and track — Willie was an active participant, providing mentorship and commitment to positive upbringing of his children and other children within the community.
Nearing retirement, Willie moved to Tylertown and got involved in the community by joining the American Legion and continued to serve his country.
Willie was preceded in death by wife, Earnestine Maxie; parents; siblings, Louis Sam, Bernice, William, Ruth, Johnnie Lee, Yvonne, Isola, Teresa, Betty and Odessa.
Memories of Willie will be long cherished by his wife of 35 years, Mildred Marie; sons, NaArlan (Arabi Allah), Harold and Owanzer (Brianna); daughters, La Sonya and MaSheena (Derrick); siblings, Georgia, Masie, Christine (Olice Arnold) and Nolen (Joyce); brothers-in-law, Rodney Bunch and Dwight Cook; sisters-in-law, Joyce Stafford, Marilyn Jones and R’Donia Augustine; grandchildren, Darcel, Jamon, Dalaya, QueAsia, Quamecca, Samara, Olivia, Zamecca, Derrick Jr., Akalum and Nylea; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, God stopped all activities and Christ whispered in Willie’s ear, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant…” — Matthew 25:21
