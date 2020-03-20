Helen Chao Whittington, 78, of McComb and Brandon, passed away after a brief illness on March 16, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until a Celebration of Life service at 10 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. Dr. Ron Bird, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Fannin, will officiate. A private burial will occur at a later date.
Mrs. Whittington was born Oct. 3, 1941, in Sansui, Taiwan, to the late Wen-Bao Chao and Chen-Lan Chao.
She had a lengthy career as a nurse. She received her B.S. degree in nursing from National Taiwan University with an M.S. degree in clinical nursing specialist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She was a nursing instructor at Southwest Mississippi Community College, Summit, for 23 years. She had a passion for learning and helping others. This led to her pursuit of obtaining a graduate degree from University of Southern Mississippi with an M.S. degree as a family nursing practitioner.
She was the owner of the McComb Health Care Clinic in McComb for the past 21 years.
She had a love for culinary experiences, travel and spending time with her husband and children.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of McComb, and currently had been attending First Baptist Church of Fannin.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her, especially her longtime nurse, Judy Bass, and collaborating physician, Dr. David S. Snow.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Yun-Kai Chao and Yun-Nan Chao; and one sister, Lai-Jen Chao.
Surviving Mrs. Whittington are her husband, Robert L. Whittington of McComb and Brandon; one daughter, Caroline Whittington Saylor of Proctorsville, Vt., and husband Christopher Saylor; one son, Derrick Whittington of Brandon and wife Kristy; three brothers, Yun-Ping Chao, Yun-Kuan Chao and Yun-Chou Chao; five sisters, Mei-Chun Chao, Mei-Jiao Chao, Xue-Zhi Chao, Xue-Fong Chao and Xue-Rong Chao; two grandchildren, Narelle Elizabeth Saylor and Delilah Paige Whittington; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
