Edward L. Sorrow, 90, of Tylertown, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, at the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi in McComb.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday until services at noon at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, with the Rev. Clay Spinks and the Rev. Matt Robinson officiating. Burial will be at Sartinville Cemetery in Jayess.
Mr. Sorrow was born July 7, 1929, in Iva, S.C., to the late Edward Lee and Jessie Simpson Sorrow.
He was of the Baptist faith and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a carpenter who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather whose greatest joy was his family. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Jarid Lee Sorrow and Christopher Wayne Sorrow; and two brothers.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 67 wonderful years, Bobbie Leonard Sorrow; two sons, Eddie Wayne Sorrow (Tamra) and David B. Sorrow; three daughters, Susan Nell Andrews (Thomas Randy), Rita Gail Simmons (John I.) and Nancy A. Jones; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Sorrow, Dennis Jones, Daniel Brumfield, Henry Brumfield and Ryan Ball.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or by phone at 1-800-227-2345.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
