Amy McKinley Rimes, 33, originally from Summit, passed away June 20, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., after a sudden illness.
She was born in Houma, La., on June 28, 1987. She was the daughter of Jim and Donna McKinley.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Monday until 1 p.m. memorial service at First Baptist Church McComb, where she was baptized and was a member before moving out of state. Pastor Woody Rimes will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Amy was a graduate of North Pike High School, where she participated in cheer and soccer, and a graduate of Southwest Mississippi Community College. She worked as a waitress and phlebotomist until she chose to be a stay-at-home mom when her twins were born. Her children were her pride and joy and she loved them with all she had. All who knew her know that Amy loved BIG! She was also an animal lover, as her Dad and C.L. can attest, bringing home lost puppies, cats and any other critter she could get away with. She was a giver to anyone that had a need. She has touched many lives through her loving support, both emotionally and financially without expecting anything in return. Even in death, she touched lives through her decision to be an organ donor. Amy had finally found her happiness, her place in the world, with her soulmate, C.L. Rimes, and her youngest girls living in Big Lake, Minn.
Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Donna L. McKinley; her grandparents, Jimmy and Martha McKinley, Fred Lawshé and Robert Strickland.
She is survived by C.L. Rimes; her four children, Kailey Janell Crawford, William “Keller” Bailey, Karsyn Grace Bailey and Keatyn Elizabeth Bailey; father, Jim McKinley (Katie); grandmothers, Marie Strickland and Randy Lawshé; her “TT,” Tina Thomas (Mike); sister, Alicia Holifield (Michael); stepsister, Bethany Deese (Kendall); brother, Shaun Bourne (Nina); stepbrothers, Benjamin Wall (Melissa) and Bradley Wall; uncles, Todd McKinley (Theresa), Doug McKinley, Fred Lawshé Jr. (Vicky) and Cliff Lawshé; aunt, Corinna Hayden (Randy); niece, Gabby Holifield; nephews, Landon and Tristan Holifield, Alex Roberts, Ian, Jackson, and Brody Bourn; a host of cousins, other aunts and uncles, and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to your favorite animal shelter in her memory.
