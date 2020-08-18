Willie Ann Lang, 75, a resident of Fernwood, entered into glory on Aug. 14, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. today in Pike Memorial Gardens. Rev. James Ray Lawrence and Rev. Trent Moak will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Lang was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Tylertown to Jasper N. Cothern and Flora Inez Dunaway Cothern and lived at Enon before marriage.
She was a retired lead lady at Croft Metals Inc., where she was employed for more than 27 years. She was also a member of Fernwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Doyle Cothern Jr. and Knox M. Cothern; three sisters, Katherine Anderson, Josephine Cothern and Loe Gean Roberts.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Randy E. Lang and her special daughter, Stacey Lynn Lang, both of Fernwood; three brothers, Bobby Cothern of Sisbee, Texas, Crossie and Caroyn Cothern of Biloxi and Fairley and Peggy Cothern of Vidor, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Fernwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 149, Fernwood, MS 39635.
