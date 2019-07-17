Addie Mary Jacobs, 89, passed away July 15, 2019, at The Pinnacle in Greenville.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Hollywood Cemetery, McComb. A memorial service will be held at Glen Allen United Methodist Church, Glen Allen, 11 a.m. Friday. Tony McDonald will officiate at both services. Sharkey Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Jacobs was born in McComb Feb. 7, 1930, to Nelson Edwin and Fannie Warren Wennerlund.
Addie Mary resided in Greenville for the past 29 years, having lived the previous 39 years in Baton Rouge.
Mrs. Jacobs devoted her life to being a homemaker and caregiver. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, having served in that capacity at every church she attended. She had a kind and gentle spirit and was an inspiration to everyone she met. She was a true Southern Lady.
Mrs. Jacobs was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, John Stewart Jacobs; and her brother, Nelson Edwin Wennerlund Jr.
She is survived by her four children, John Nelson Jacobs (Dale) of Baton Rouge, Van Herbert Jacobs of Orlando, Fla., Blanche Cloy (Larry) of Hammond, La., and Lisa Willis of Greenville; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer special thanks to The Pinnacle and the DRMC Hospice staffs for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Glen Allen United Methodist Church.
