Bobby Eugene Martin, 81, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died June 17, 2020, in Michigan.
Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral Home in Summit. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Sibley Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Bobby Eugene Martin, 81, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died June 17, 2020, in Michigan.
Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral Home in Summit. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Sibley Cemetery.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi
|Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.