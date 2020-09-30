J.L. Lewis, 79, of Oma passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday at Peoples Undertaking Co. in McComb until services there at 11. Elder Allen Dixon will officiate.
Mr. Lewis was born on May 9, 1941, to Gluster and Laura Bell Lewis in Foxworth.
He attended the public schools of Marion County.
J.L. was united in holy matrimony on May 30, 1969, to Leona Pittman, with whom he shared 51 years of love until his journey on earth ended.
In addition to his role as husband and father, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, mowing grass and picking peanuts. But most of all, his greatest joy was family. He loved his five sons, daughters-in-law and spent many hours playing and teaching his grandchildren how to throw the rod and reel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, James, Willie, Edward Earl, Eathen and Jarvus Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Leona Lewis; five children, Adrian (Kimberly) Pittman, James Lewis, Donavan Lewis, Joseph (Janet) Lewis, Aaron (Yolanda) Lewis; 29 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Herbert and Clifton Lewis; three sisters, Beverly Williams and Maudel (John) Stepney and Jessie Mae Green and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
