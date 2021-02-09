James Ray Nettles, beloved husband, father, grandfather, deacon and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. today at Mount Vernon Primitive Baptist Church in Fairview, Ala., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. His pastors, Elder Victor Quick and Elder Heath Williams, will preside. There will be no graveside service.
Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nettles family.
Jim was a member and deacon of Mount Vernon Primitive Baptist church in Fairview. He was passionate about his savior Jesus Christ and his church. When able, he loved to help in leading the song service.
The simple scriptural doctrines of salvation by grace alone thrilled his soul. He was a very intelligent man with a hungry mind. Jim graduated from University of Southern Mississippi with his BA in business, as well as obtaining certifications from LSU School of Banking and the University of Oklahoma School of Lending.
He was licensed in real estate and insurance. He retired from a job he loved with the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Nelson Julius and Myrtis Marie Nettles; two brothers, Wayne and Dort Nettles; and one grandson, Hugh Atkinson.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Virginia Paulette Nettles. Jim loved to tell how he met his bride and how he always felt impressed that his Lord provided her for him. He is also survived by one son, Joseph (Laura) of Hamilton; three beautiful daughters, Elizabeth Nettles (her special friend Danielle Stampley) of Brandon, Sharon Williams (Heath) of Holly Pond, Ala., and Angela Atkinson (Payne) of Tupelo; 13 grandchildren, Royce, Madeline, Audrey, Camille and Ava Nettles, Helen, Nettie, Bethel and Amos Williams, Emma, Clark, Anne Frances and Ashley Atkinson; one brother, Jewel Nettles (Catherine) of Lexie; two sisters, Mary Jo Dribben (Albert) of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Dorothy Nettles of McComb; and a very special sister-in-law, Kate Nettles of Lexie.
Pallbearers will be Royce Nettles, Clark Atkinson, James Dort Nettles, Alex Nettles, Adam Nettles, Greg Key and Ethan Flack.
We would like to express gratitude and love to all the members of Union Primitive Baptist Church in Ruth and Vidalia Old Line Primitive Baptist Church in Vidalia, Ga.
Memorials can be made to Mount Vernon PBC, 1055 County Road 17
