Deacon Dan Summers Jr., 67, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Osyka, died Aug. 29, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co., McComb. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Osyka, with the Rev. Perry Brown pastor and the Rev. Cicero Summers officiating. Burial will be in Osyka Community Cemetery.
Deacon Summers was born Feb. 11, 1952, to the late Dan Summers Sr. and Mildred Halton Shackelford Summers.
He attended Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and First Missionary Baptist Church in Carthage, N.C. He was a 1971 graduate of Eva Gordon Attendance School. He worked for many years at Croft and Kentwood Bottled Water.
Deacon Summers was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paulester Summers; two sisters, Mildred Shackelford and Hazel (Amal Jr.) Wilson; one brother, Deacon Edward Shackelford; two nieces, Amanda and Debra Wilson; two nephews, Rifeal Brumfield and Sylvester Summers.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Mildred Alisa Walls and Freddie Wilson; three grandchildren, Denard and Davelle Wilson and Ta’Dajah Walls; two great-grandchildren, Braison and Bri’Ajah Byrd; one brother, the Rev. Cicero (Elaine) Summers; one sister, Jeraldine (Clifford Sr.) McCray; one sister-in-law, Eula Shackelford; one stepdaughter, Marilyn Faye Gardner; two stepsons, Theodore (Rosemary) Reynolds and Johnny (Shelma) Reynolds; three close friends, Louis Simmons, Napoleon Stewart and Curtis Nixon; 11 step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church families and dear friends.
