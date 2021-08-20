“I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.” — Psalm 34:1
Frederick DeWayne Deer, 44, of Hattiesburg, departed this earth Aug. 9, 2021.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at New Hope Baptist Church in Jayess. Burial will be in Rose Bower Church Cemetery, Highway 24 West. Young’s Funeral Home in Summit is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Deer was the first child born to Freddie and Edna Deer on March 29, 1977, in New Orleans.
He graduated from McComb High School and furthered his education at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. He enlisted and served three years in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Jitney Jungle and Sanderson Farms.
He was a member of Rose Bower Missionary Baptist Church.
To have known Frederick Deer was to have known a kind, generous, energetic and loud-spoken soul! One thing that everyone knew was that he was very proud of his family and would do anything he could to help them and anyone else. He was loved in life and will definitely be missed in death!
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Murray Deer, Mellon Stewart-Cline and Garret Stewart.
He leaves to cherish his legacy his father and stepmother, Freddie and Chavvana Deer of McComb; mother, Edna Deer of Hattiesburg; four sisters, Raina Deer of Vicksburg, Brandi (Clifton) O’Bryant of Summit, Dr. Evangeline Deer of Jackson and Alaina Deer of McComb; four brothers, Isaac Deer of McComb, LaVelt Steptoe of Jackson, Jacob Deer of McComb and Stuart Deer of Hattiesburg; stepbrother, Amari Johnson of McComb; grandmother, Earnestine Deer of McComb; five nieces, Ahzhane O’Bryant, Dazha O’Bryant, Sania Deer, Eva Deer and Amari Kynnedi Deer; a nephew, Evan Deer; aunts, Dr. Joann (Napoleon) McEwen of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Martha Ann Deer of McComb, Rutha Dunn of Columbus, Ohio, Clementine Taylor of Burleson, Texas, and Nancy (J.E.) Johnson of Liberty; uncles, Louis Stewart of Oklahoma City, Okla., George (Flo) Stewart of Washington, D.C., and Ellis Ray Stewart of Seattle; and a host of cousins and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.