Alice Marie Walker Monzillo, 59, of Hattiesburg, died Nov. 12, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at New Testament Church of Deliverance, 56 Fairview Road, Tylertown. Pastor Michael Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in the Shaffer Family Cemetery in Tylertown. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Born Oct. 18, 1960, in New Orleans, Ms. Monzillo was the daughter of the late Jimmie Walker and the late Deather Ratliff Walker.
