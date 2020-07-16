Linda J. Mahon, 70, of Bossier City, La., daughter of Col. Joseph M. Strickland and Sarah E. Brantley, went peacefully into the arms of God surrounded by her loved ones in her home on July 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. today in the reception center at Camp Minden, La.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1950, in Roswell, N.M.
Being in a military family, she spent her childhood living in various cities around America. She went to Colorado State University and received a degree in explosives safety from UC Berkeley. Her explosives expertise was so unmatched and extensive that the federal government paid to move her and her family from Escalon, Calif., to Camden, Ark., in 1999.
Nothing was more important to her than family, so in 2003 she moved to Haughton, La., in order to be closer to her aging mother. On July 9, 2019, she retired from the Louisiana State Military Department after more than 12 years of service as the Camp Minden Explosives Safety Coordinator.
She liked to bowl, travel and play her slots at Louisiana Downs. She was a Trivial Pursuit enthusiast and Scrabble specialist. Cooking shows were her guilty pleasure. She was an avid risk taker with a passion for roller coasters, adventure-driven travel and taking her daughter Sara on movie-hopping trips. She had earned such great accolades as national choir competitor, “most-improved” softball player and “most-kissable lips.”
She was known for her ability to improve the lives of those around her with just a few simple words, her seemingly unlimited capacity for love, and her beautiful smile that could light up a room.
Her memory and legacy will live on through her husband, William Mahon of Bossier City; her sister, Janette Stehr of Fairplay, Md.; her adopted daughter, Ashley Stuteville of Baton Rouge; her son, Brian “Chance” Mahon of Bossier City; daughter, Sara Swift of Escalon: as well as her grandchildren, Kaleb and Kole Swift.
