Odell C. Houston, 92, of Summit died Jan. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. and 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Emanuel Church of God in Christ, 905 Park Drive, McComb. Elder Ivy Nunnery will officiate. Burial will be Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Mrs. Houston was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Pike County to the late Willie and Dora J. Campbell.
Odell joined Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ at an early age and remained there until death. Odell worked and retired at Southwest Mississippi Community College for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Houston; two daughters, Estell and Vanessa Sue; her parents; four brothers, Leo, MC, Solomon and Spencer; three sisters, Willena, Pearl and Golden; one grandson, Darrell; and one great-granddaughter, Rachel.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Virginia Houston; an adopted daughter, Shirley (Troy) Brister; two sisters, Queen E (Paul) Monley and Janie Magee; one brother, Charles (Anna) Campbell, all of Summit; six grandsons, Antonio Campbell, Ricky Ramsey of Summit, Barry (LaShun) Campbell of North Carolina, Eugene (Deborah) Washington III of Moss Point, Derrick (Mary) Washington and Marvin Ramsey of Tennessee; 17 great-grands; a special niece, Deloise Brody; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Harbour and Missy Hancock; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
