Scott Warren King, 57, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, at his home.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb, followed by graveside services at 11:30 in Whittington Cemetery. Tim King and Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate.
Scott was born March 11, 1962, to Jimmy and Ann King.
Scott was a graduate of Parklane Academy, Southwest Mississippi Community College, and graduated with honors in Business Administration from Mississippi State University. He was a member of Parklane and SMCC State Championship Golf teams.
He was associated with Roses Stores, Fred’s of McComb and was office manager for Tom Smith Electric. Scott was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Summit.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claudia and Sidney King, and Marguerite and Boyd Statham; and uncle and aunt, Tommy and Belva King.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Sagan King and grandson Jack Warren Sanouvong; uncles, Phillip King and Mary, Mark Statham and Trudy; an aunt, Carolyn Statham McKay and Milton; cousins, Jay, Lisa, Charles David, Phyllis, Noelle, Schuyler, Kate, Stacy, Mason and Jake; along with many loving class members and friends.
The family thanks friends for the prayers, love and support, the staff of Mississippi Cancer Institute and Hospice Compassus for their loving care.
To honor Scott’s life, please consider memorials to Hospice Compassus at 119-D W. Presley Blvd. McComb, MS 39648.
