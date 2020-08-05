Fred Lampton Willoughby, 56, of McComb went to be with his Lord on Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Thursday at Sartinville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Willoughby was born May 9, 1964, to the late Fred Miller Willoughby Sr. and Georgia Merle Stinson Willoughby.
Mr. Willoughby loved working on cars, grilling, and cooking, and spending time with his family. He always enjoyed watching westerns and wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian Willoughby; and niece, Sylvia Diane Bergeron.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Willoughby; daughters, Emily Ragas and husband, Brandon, Lula Grace Willoughby, Kerri Byrd and husband Walter, and Christina Miller and husband Richie; brother, Timothy Willoughby; sisters, Rannah Rushing and Sylvia McKenzie; and eight grandchildren, Alexis Domanick, Payton Domanick, Cade Domanick, Ayden Smith, Anthony Ragas, Jayce Miller, Adyson Miller and Gage Taylor Ragas.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
