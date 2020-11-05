Lloyd H. King, 75, of Liberty, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Whittington Memorial Methodist Church, Liberty. Marshall Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lloyd was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Amite County to Lloyd L. King and Ruby Graves King.
He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Southwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Southern of Mississippi master’s degree orogram.
Lloyd was a retired Army veteran with 27 years of devoted service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Deann King; and two brothers, Hansel King and Jerry King.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Martha Duck King; two daughters, Donna Cadena and husband David of Temple, Ga., and Rebekah Walker and husband Daniel of Cumming, Ga.; three sons, Chris King and wife Maureen of Coachella, Calif., Dr. Kelley King and wife Jan of Norfolk, Va., and Dr. Patrick King and wife Shelley of Fort Myers, Fla.; one sister, Ginger Moore; one brother, Sam King; 10 grandchildren, Christopher King, Mattew King, Spencer King, Alex King, Owen King, Ava Chesney, Nathaniel Cadena, Kelli Cadena, Zoey Beasley and Autumn Beasley; one great-granddaughter, Luciana Cadena; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude or to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.