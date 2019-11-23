Katie Lanell Freeman, 81, of Summit passed away Nov. 20, 2019, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Visitation is 2 p.m. today until services at 3:30 at Bethel Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto. The Rev. Paul Smith and Wes Gaskin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Katie was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Lincoln County, to Grady Wallace and Minnie Adams Wallace.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and visit with family. She was a big fan of the Tennessee Volunteers girls basketball team and loved to watch their games on TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Gill Wallace; a sister, Lavone Wallace Leal; a grandson, Jamie Freeman; a great-granddaughter, Felicity Freeman; brothers-in-law, Amos Jefferson “A.J.” Freeman, Knead Branch and Julius Burt; and a sister-in-law, Myrtle Freeman Burt.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Laness Lee Freeman of Summit;, three sons and daughters-in-law, Buster Freeman and Teresa of Jayess, Ronnie Freeman and Lisa, and Bubba Freeman and Tracy, all of Summit; two brothers and sisters-in-law, M.L. Wallace and Jeanette of Ludlow, and J.L. Wallace and Vicky of Monterey, La.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine Leonard and Jewel of Summit and Melissa Adams and Jimmy of Flowood; a sister-in-law, Nancy Wallace of Brookhaven and a very special sister-in-law, Dorothy Branch of Summit; seven grandchildren, Joey Freeman (Julie), Amy Freeman Gaskin (Wes), Sonia Freeman Philebar (Dustin), Blake Freeman (Rachael), Brent Freeman (Valerie), A.J. Freeman (Hillary) and Johnathan Freeman (Claire); a granddaughter-in-law, Teresa K. Freeman; 20 great-grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joey Freeman, Brent Freeman, A.J. Freeman, Johnathan Freeman, Blake Freeman and Dustin Philebar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip King, Jimmy Adams and Jewel Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children With Hair Loss in memory of Katie Wallace Freeman in honor of her great-granddaughter Katie Beth Gaskin; 12776 Dixie Highway S., Rockwood, MI 48179; https://childrenwithhairloss.us/donate/monetary-donation/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.