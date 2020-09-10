Nancye McDavid Lee, 85, a longtime resident of Magnolia, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at The Claiborne of McComb.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday until services at 3 at First Baptist Church in Magnolia. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. The Rev. Douglas Lee will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Nancye was born Sept. 1, 1935, in New Augusta to OC Randolph McDavid and Inez Smith McDavid.
She joined First Baptist Church of Magnolia in January 1966. She was a very active member in the church. Nancye enjoyed singing in the choir and with the Ladies Ensemble. She taught Sunday school and helped with the GA’s.
Nancye worked as a beauty consultant for BeautiControl Inc. for many years. She was a very talented artist and seamstress, having sewn wedding dresses for her daughters.
She was a loving wife of 68 years, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and will be missed by them all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gene McDavid; and twin great-granddaughters, Kristilee and Karollee McDaniel.
She is survived by her husband, John Houston Lee Jr.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Walker and Michael of Magnolia, Brenda Newman and Myrle of Smithdale, and Mary Lynn McDaniel and Brian of Magnolia; two sisters, Carolyn Nix of Ridgeland, and Sue Love and Harold of Conway, Ark.; sister-in-law, Betty Breeland of Emory, Texas; brother-in-law, O.Q. Whittington of Columbia; six grandchildren, John Michael Walker (Courtney), Kay Aslakson (Eric), Josh Newman (Britni), Jake Newman (Chastity), Justin McDaniel (Karinlee) and Jenna Karl (Richie); 16 great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Josh Newman, John Walker, Jake Newman, Justin McDaniel, Kay Aslakson and Jenna Karl.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her caregivers, Renee Enlow and Jenniffer Lehman, the staff at The Claiborne of McComb and Hospice Compassus.
