Anna Mae Smith, 70. passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence near Liberty.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Graveside services will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Blalock Cemetery in Liberty. Due to COVID-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
Mrs. Smith was born Sept. 1, 1949, in New Orleans.
She was a housewife and mother of three children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neuville Joseph Richard Jr. and Shirley Mae Riviere Richard.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Phenald and husband Richard; two sons, Worth Smith and wife Amy, and Randy Smith; five grandchildren, Meghan Phenald, David Patterson, Michael Patterson, Jonathan Patterson and Brooke Perry; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Neuville Richard lll; and one sister, Darlene Alombro.
Pallbearers are David Patterson, Michael Patterson, Jonathan Patterson, Randy Smith, Richard Phenald and Anthony Phenald.
