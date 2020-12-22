Greg Lamar Smith, 64, of Magnolia, passed from this life Dec. 20, 2020.
There will be no services. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Smith was born Oct. 24, 1956, to Clyde Everette Smith and Betty Jean McKlemurry. He was self-employed and a member of East Union Baptist Church.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Smith.
He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Smith (Bambi) of Brookhaven; and sister, Cathy Andrews (Ray) of Smithdale.
