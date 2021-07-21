Jeffery Pittman, 42, died July 17, 2021, at his residence in Jayess.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at South Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 3603 Robinwood Road, Monticello, and from 9 a.m. Saturday until services there at 11. Bishop DeSean Toler, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Pittman was born Dec. 14, 1978, in Tylertown. He was the son of Lee Pittman and Nellie Rose May Pittman.
