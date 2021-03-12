Derick Anthony Bates, 48, of Austin, Texas, died March 1, 2021, at St. David’s Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Gary Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bates was born on March 27, 1972, in Pike County to Freddie Bates and Bobbie Fultz of Magnolia.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, uncles and aunties.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Marquia L. (Ansleum) White; one grandson, Khyro H. White; his parents; one brother, Arnie D. Bates; two sisters, Jacqueline Bates and Brittany Fultz; fianceé, Sumona Davis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and the South Pike Class of 1990.
