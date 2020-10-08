Quinn Tynes, 87, of Gloster, passed away Oct. 6, 2020.
Family gathering is 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Graveside services will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Blaine Stafford officiating.
Due to Covid-19, the visitation and funeral service are for family only. We request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more symptoms or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
Mr. Tynes was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Gloster to the late Ed and Edna Earle Tynes.
Mr. Quinn was a heavy equipment operator most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nancy Lynn Tynes; and two brothers, Kenneth Tynes and Tommy Tynes.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Whittington; two daughters, Patsy Sanders and Tammy Lange; two sons, Michael Quinn Tynes and wife Jeanette, and Donnie Tynes; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and two brothers, Marcell Tynes and Paul Tynes.
