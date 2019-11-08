June H. McMurphy, 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Tupelo.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until graveside services at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
She was born Oct. 19, 1930, in George County to Joseph T. and Julia Thomas Havard.
June was a member of First Baptist Church of McComb and retired from Deposit Guaranty Bank. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dewey W. McMurphy; and a sister, Billie H. West.
She is survived by one son, Tim D. McMurphy (Janet) of Biloxi; one daughter, Suzanne M. Smith (Ron) of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Matthew Boone (Haley), Michael Boone (Ashley), Brice McMurphy (Kendall) and Austin McMurphy (Amanda); and four great-grandchildren, Gavyn Boone, Sloan McMurphy and Addi and Maddox Becker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Boone, Austin McMurphy, Michael Boone, Gavyn Boone, and Brice McMurphy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.